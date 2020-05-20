Rhode Island’s digital sports-betting website, app receive tech upgrade

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corp. and William Hill U.S. have announced enhanced versions of the Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app and website.

Both are methods for sports betting in the Ocean State. The revamped app and website, at SportsBetRhodeIsland.com, has an elevated interface, larger wagering menu and patrons can now fund their accounts with debit cards, IGT said, in addition to E-check.

IGT PlaySports technology provides better navigation design for sporting events and a more streamlined wagering process, with fewer steps involved to place bets. “These updates also position the R.I. Lottery for success when professional sports return in full force,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president.

Sportsbook Rhode Island users can bet on a wider selection of futures and prop-bet options on sporting events. With the pause in U.S. sports due to COVID-19, the more expansive wagering menu, powered by William Hill Sports Book, has been adjusted. It now features new international sports such as Russian table tennis and Taiwanese basketball.

“We are excited to continue to innovate with the Rhode Island Lottery and IGT … and look forward to supporting Rhode Island even more when sports return to the U.S.,” said Ken Fuchs, William Hill U.S. president of digital.

New England’s first sportsbooks – a partnership between IGT, William Hill and the R.I. Lottery – were opened at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton in the fall of 2018.

William Hill U.S., a subsidiary of William Hill PLC, is based in London.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.