Rhody Rug launches into digital, direct-to-consumer sales

LINCOLN – Rhody Rug Inc. is expanding its reach into the e-commerce and direct-to-consumer spheres with the launch of a new website.

Founded in 1987, the Lincoln-based manufacturer, which specializes in braided rugs, previously focused on selling products through its factory outlets and wholesale to retailers. The company now joins a growing wave of e-commerce activity, which intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website will feature in-store inventory and digital exclusives, Rhody Rug CEO and President Scott Weldon said in a statement.

“With our direct-to-consumer website, we are not only simplifying the buying process but also enhancing the overall shopping experience for our customers,” Weldon said. “Additionally, we are excited to offer exclusive braided rug designs that will only be available for purchase on our website, providing a unique and exceptional option for our valued customers.”

The manufacturer commissioned Revere, Mass.-based Webgreenit to design the website, which can be accessed at rhodyrug.com.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.