RI Bio appoints Mauricio board chair

PROVIDENCE – Life sciences professional trade organization RI Bio has announced Jaimy Mauricio will serve as chair of the board of directors effective July 1.

Mauricio fills the role vacated by Patrice Milos, who has been appointed as interim president of the R.I. Life Science Hub.

“I am honored to be named RI Bio’s board chair and will work tirelessly to live up to the high standards set by Patrice,” Mauricio said. “This is an exciting time for life sciences in Rhode Island, with new state funding, new lab capacity coming online and renewed emphasis on the sector. I am excited to lead significant growth for RI Bio, as well as increase economic impact for our state through education, collaboration and advocacy.”

Mauricio is senior director of finance at Intellia Therapeutics, a genome-editing company based in Cambridge, Mass. The mission of Intellia is to develop gene-editing treatments that can transform the lives of people with severe and life-threatening diseases.

Mauricio also has two decades of experience in accounting, financial planning and strategic business roles, and he has spent seven years working in engineering and operations in biotech and polymer industries.

“Jaimy is a trailblazer at the nexus of finance and engineering, bringing a rigorously analytical mindset to our board,” said Carol C. Malysz, executive director of RI Bio who retired at the end of June. “He has devoted his career to harnessing his finance acumen, strategic vision and leadership skills alongside his operations and engineering expertise to drive sound business decisions, enhance efficiencies and maximize value.”

Before his current position, Mauricio was operations finance controller at Rubius Therapeutics. Before his finance career, Mauricio was a member of the engineering team overseeing the design, construction and placing into operations one of the world’s largest mammalian cell culture facilities to produce monoclonal antibody medicines.

Mauricio held finance roles at Amgen Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. He also held engineering roles at Amgen, Toray Plastics (America) Inc. and Acushnet Rubber Co. Throughout his career, Mauricio has led global teams, financial planning and analysis, managed organizational units with $1 billion of annual spending and led integration efforts after acquisitions.

Mauricio has an MBA from the University of Massachusetts and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Northeastern University.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.