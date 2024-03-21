RI Bio executive director announces retirement

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – RI Bio, a life sciences professional trade organization, has announced that Executive Director Carol Malysz will be retiring at the end of June. Malysz has served as RI Bio’s executive director since 2017 and while she is sad to leave the organization, Malysz says she is looking forward to spending more time with

PROVIDENCE – RI Bio, a life sciences professional trade organization, has announced that Executive Director Carol Malysz will be retiring at the end of June.

Malysz has served as RI Bio’s executive director since 2017 and while she is sad to leave the organization, Malysz says she is looking forward to spending more time with friends and family and pursuing other interests.

“It has been a true privilege to serve as executive director of RI Bio for the past seven years. Together, we have made remarkable progress in advancing life sciences in Rhode Island, thanks to the dedication of our board, funders, members, sponsors, partners, volunteers and team,” Malysz said. “I am deeply grateful for the memories and relationships forged during our collaborative journey and look forward to cherishing them as I embark on this next chapter of my life,”

The organization began as a small networking group known as MedMates in 2013 before rebranding as RI Bio in 2018. Over the years, the organization has grown to become the state's life sciences hub, with a trade group of more than 220 members.

Patrice Milos, RI Bio board co-chair, said Malysz played a crucial role in the organization’s expansion.

“Carol has been a strong advocate and leader for our life sciences community from the start,” Milos said. “It has been a true privilege to work beside Carol through these last four years as board chair. Her organizational and community leadership, her ability to build a strong financial position for RI Bio and her tireless energy serving the membership both locally and nationally have been extraordinary.”

RI Bio board co-chair, Jaimy Mauricio agreed.

“Carol’s contributions over the years to the Rhode Island life science ecosystem have been tremendous, and Carol is a key reason for how successful and well established the RI Bio organization is today. Carol’s experience, skills, drive and passion to grow life sciences in the region are an inspiration to so many and have been the key ingredients to RI Bio’s success.” Mauricio said. “It’s been an honor to work with Carol, and I wish her all the best in her retirement. She will surely be missed.”

Malysz, one of PBN’s Leaders & Achievers winners in 2023, will stay with RI Bio through the end of June and the organization’s board says it has begun searching for her replacement. The position is open to all candidates, but Malysz said someone who has ties to the region would be best suited for the job. This is because RI Bio is looking for an executive director who has developed a strong regional network and has a good understanding of new developments in the state.