RI Gives Vax Challenge distributes final $380K in grants to 38 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The state has distributed the two final rounds of the RI Gives Vax Challenge grant program, the governor’s office announced Wednesday, awarding another 38 nonprofits a combined $380,000 in grants.

The grant rounds were triggered by the state surpassing both 20,000 and 25,000 new vaccinations since the incentive program began in July. Each recipient of a grant from the program received $10,000.

“Right now we know that every shot counts, especially when it comes to protecting ourselves against the delta variant and getting students safely back in the classroom,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement. “Thank you to all Rhode Islanders who have stepped up to get vaccinated and supported our local nonprofits through the RI Gives Vax Challenge. This is a powerful example of the community coming together [to] keep each other healthy. If you have not gotten vaccinated yet, it is time.”

Now concluded, the RI Gives Vax Challenge program, which was a collaboration between the governor’s office, the Rhode Island Foundation, the R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Commerce Corp., has distributed a total of $750,000 to 75 nonprofits in the state.

“This is just one more example of the remarkable way Rhode Islanders have pitched in over the past 17 months. The funding will enable nonprofits to continue to provide food, housing and health care to people who still are struggling with the impact of the pandemic,” stated Neil D. Steinberg, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Round 4 recipients of the program include:

Amenity Aid

Capital City Community Centers

Central Falls Family Self Sufficiency Foundation

Clothes to Kids RI Inc.

Esperanza/Hope

Foster Forward

Hope’s Harvest RI

Interfaith Counseling Center

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Lucy’s Hearth

McAuley Ministries

New Beginnings

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Progreso Latino

Providence Rescue Mission

Rhode Island for Community & Justice

We Share Hope

Round 5 recipients include:

Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Bridgemark Inc.

CartwheelRI

Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center

Good Neighbors

Housing Hotline

Inspiring Minds

Mentor Rhode Island

Open Doors

New Urban Arts

Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust

Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need

Silver Lake Community Center

St. Martin de Porres Senior Center

West End Community Center

West Warwick Senior Center