RI Gives Vax Challenge distributes final $380K in grants to 38 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The state has distributed the two final rounds of the RI Gives Vax Challenge grant program, the governor’s office announced Wednesday, awarding another 38 nonprofits a combined $380,000 in grants.
The grant rounds were triggered by the state surpassing both 20,000 and 25,000 new vaccinations since the incentive program began in July. Each recipient of a grant from the program received $10,000.
“Right now we know that every shot counts, especially when it comes to protecting ourselves against the delta variant and getting students safely back in the classroom,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement. “Thank you to all Rhode Islanders who have stepped up to get vaccinated and supported our local nonprofits through the RI Gives Vax Challenge. This is a powerful example of the community coming together [to] keep each other healthy. If you have not gotten vaccinated yet, it is time.”
Now concluded, the RI Gives Vax Challenge program, which was a collaboration between the governor’s office, the Rhode Island Foundation, the R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Commerce Corp., has distributed a total of $750,000 to 75 nonprofits in the state.
“This is just one more example of the remarkable way Rhode Islanders have pitched in over the past 17 months. The funding will enable nonprofits to continue to provide food, housing and health care to people who still are struggling with the impact of the pandemic,” stated Neil D. Steinberg, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation.
Round 4 recipients of the program include:
- Amenity Aid
- Capital City Community Centers
- Central Falls Family Self Sufficiency Foundation
- Clothes to Kids RI Inc.
- Esperanza/Hope
- Foster Forward
- Hope’s Harvest RI
- Interfaith Counseling Center
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Lucy’s Hearth
- McAuley Ministries
- New Beginnings
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Progreso Latino
- Providence Rescue Mission
- Rhode Island for Community & Justice
- We Share Hope
Round 5 recipients include:
- Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- Bridgemark Inc.
- CartwheelRI
- Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center
- Good Neighbors
- Housing Hotline
- Inspiring Minds
- Mentor Rhode Island
- Open Doors
- New Urban Arts
- Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust
- Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need
- Silver Lake Community Center
- St. Martin de Porres Senior Center
- West End Community Center
- West Warwick Senior Center
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.