RI joins 15-state agreement committing to zero-emission buses and trucks by 2050

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is among 15 states and the District of Columbia that have committed to selling only renewable energy-powered buses, trucks and other medium or heavy-duty vehicles by 2050, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced on Wednesday.

The agreement signed under the multi-state ZEV Task Force aims to combat climate change while reducing harmful diesel emissions and carbon pollution. The transportation sector is the largest national source of greenhouse gas emissions, with trucks and buses the worst offenders, comprising 4% of vehicles but 25% of greenhouse gas emissions, the release stated.

The memorandum of understanding is also intended to grow the market for electric vehicles, which is at a pivotal point with 70-plus models already on the market and many more expected as investment in zero-emission technology ramps up. Increasing market supply for electric-powered buses and trucks has the added benefit of driving down ownership costs, with many electric models projected to cost the same as conventionally fueled vehicles by 2030.

The memorandum of understanding also requires participating states to meet a 30 percent zero-emission sales target by 2030.

Other states signing the MOU are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at LAvin@PBN.com.