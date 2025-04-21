R.I. Senate President Ruggerio dies at 76
Updated at 10:18 a.m.
Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said the state is better today because of Senate President Ruggerio’s leadership and dedication.
“Through decades of service to his constituents in North Providence and Providence, and to the entire state of Rhode Island, Donny devoted his life to improving our communities, strengthening public health and public safety, and creating new opportunities for all Rhode Islanders to thrive,” Reed said. “I will miss Donny’s friendship and his unwavering advocacy for our state and the people who make it a special place."
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said in a statement Monday that Ruggerio’s legacy and profound impact is felt not only on Smith Hill, but in communities across Rhode Island.
“Today we lost a man who committed his life to public service and the Rhode Island Senate,” Matos said. “Generations to come will benefit from his leadership on workforce training, lead pipe replacement, and climate resiliency.”During his time in the R.I. General Assembly, Ruggerio, focused on economic development, co-sponsoring the Senate's initiatives to make it easy to do business in the Ocean State by reforming the income tax code, cutting red tape, improving access to capital, and building the skills of the workforce. During the 2023 session, Ruggerio helped create a new $50,000 tangible personal property tax exemption that will fully eliminate this tax for roughly 75% of Rhode Island businesses. Previously, he co-sponsored the legislation to reform the state income tax by reducing the top marginal rate from 9.9% to 5.99%, making the state more competitive and resulting in a tax cut for the vast majority of Rhode Islanders, particularly middle-income taxpayers. Other initiatives Ruggerio sponsored to help make Rhode Island more competitive include the legalization of sports betting in the state following a landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision; subsequent measures to allow for mobile sports wagering, betting on in-state collegiate teams during tournaments and iGaming; and a law, enacted in 2007, allowing automobile dealerships to open on Sundays. Ruggerio also championed Rhode Island's climate action. Following the adoption of the 2021 Act on Climate, he sponsored a historic law requiring that 100% of Rhode Island's electricity be offset by renewable production by 2033, setting the most aggressive energy standard of any state in the U.S. Ruggerio is a 1966 graduate of La Salle Academy. He attended Bryant College - now known as Bryant University - and earned his bachelor of science degree in 1974 from Providence College. He retired as an administrator of the New England Laborers Labor Management Coop Trust. He also served on the board of directors of the Wanskuck Library and as a member of the Sons of Italy, Loggia Vittoria and the DaVinci Center Development Committee. Among the awards and honors Ruggerio received for his public service is The Humane Society of the United States' Humane Legislator Award, in recognition of his efforts to prohibit double-decker horse trailers. He also received the Mattress Recycling Council's Environmental Stewardship Award, the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce's Barbara Burlingame Award and the Clean Water Association's Legislator of the Year award. Ruggerio leaves two children, Charles and Amanda. Funeral arrangements have not been disclosed.