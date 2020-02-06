RI Veterinary Medical Association Appoints Dr. Erin Dahill President

Dr. Erin M. Dahill has been elected president of the RI Veterinary Medical Association (RIVMA), leading the 250 member organization committed to advancing animal welfare, veterinary medicine, and public health.

A longtime member of the RIVMA board, Dr. Dahill is a veterinarian at Providence River Animal Hospital and has previous experience as an assistant professor of veterinary medicine and in equine and mixed animal practices.

Dr. Dahill is considered a leading voice for animal welfare in Rhode Island and is an advocate for wellness across the veterinary profession. She is also a dedicated volunteer for RIVMA’s annual community-based rabies clinics.