Ribbon cut at Hope & Main’s new Downtown Makers Marketplace

PROVIDENCE – Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., along with congressional, state and local leaders, on Wednesday cut the ribbon for Hope & Main’s new Downtown Makers Marketplace.

The new space at 100 Westminster St. will be a combined urban eatery and local market. Visitors will be able to purchase handcrafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, coffee, tea and crafted beverages. Corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods will also be available.

“Hope & Main offers new and emerging food entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses and strengthen our local economy,” Reed said in a statement. “It helps food entrepreneurs scale up their ideas and overcome hurdles to get their locally-sourced products on menus and grocery store shelves.”

Hope & Main has launched more than 450 food businesses since it opened its first test kitchen in Warren nine years ago.

Reed has delivered $402,000 in federal earmarks to help Hope & Main expand its reach and finance a future project known as West End Kitchens, which will be located just down the street from the Downtown Makers Marketplace at 945 Westminster St. Once it is open, the West End Kitchens facility will provide commercial kitchen space to more food businesses, which will then be able to sell their products at the Downtown Makers Marketplace.