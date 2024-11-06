RIC, CCRI to increase tuitions for next year

PROVIDENCE – Students attending both the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College will see their tuition bill rise a bit next year.

The R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education in its Oct. 23 meeting approved the respective colleges’ requests to increase tuition for the 2025-26 academic year. RIC’s tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students will rise by 3.6%, while CCRI’s tuition for in-state and out-of-state students will increase by 5.7%.

CCRI’s tuition for the 2025-26 academic year will be $5,868 for in-state students, up from the current $5,550 amount, and $15,700 for out-of-state students, up from $14,834 for this year.

At RIC, in-state students will pay $11,709 in tuition next year, a rise from $11,300. Out-of-state students attending RIC, meanwhile, will pay $28,268, up from $27,299 currently.

The tuition increases were included in the budget requests from both CCRI and RIC, which were also approved Oct. 23. RIC’s 2025 fiscal year budget will be $153.9 million and CCRI’s budget for that same year will be $136.3 million.

