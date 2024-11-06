RIC, CCRI to increase tuitions for next year

By
-
THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE of Rhode Island, pictured, and Rhode Island College received approval from the R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education on Oct. 23 to increase their respective tuitions for the 2025-26 academic year. / COURTESY COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Students attending both the Community College of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College will see their tuition bill rise a bit next year.

The R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education in its Oct. 23 meeting approved the respective colleges’ requests to increase tuition for the 2025-26 academic year. RIC’s tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students will rise by 3.6%, while CCRI’s tuition for in-state and out-of-state students will increase by 5.7%.

PBN Branded Content

Building Financial Stability for Your Construction Business

Historically, the construction industry has not been immune to economic volatility. In recent years, COVID-19…

Learn More

CCRI’s tuition for the 2025-26 academic year will be $5,868 for in-state students, up from the current $5,550 amount, and $15,700 for out-of-state students, up from $14,834 for this year.

At RIC, in-state students will pay $11,709 in tuition next year, a rise from $11,300. Out-of-state students attending RIC, meanwhile, will pay $28,268, up from $27,299 currently.

- Advertisement -

The tuition increases were included in the budget requests from both CCRI and RIC, which were also approved Oct. 23. RIC’s 2025 fiscal year budget will be $153.9 million and CCRI’s budget for that same year will be $136.3 million.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display