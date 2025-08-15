RIC prepares to welcome largest freshmen class in 15 years

By
-
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE is preparing to welcome its largest freshmen class in 15 years this fall, which RIC president Jack R. Warner largely attributes to the Hope Scholarship program. / COURTESY RIC

PROVIDENCE – Following a long period of enrollment decline, Rhode Island College is preparing to welcome its largest freshman class in 15 years this fall. RIC President Jack R. Warner largely credits this enrollment increase to the college’s Hope Scholarship, which launched in fall 2023 and provides eligible students with last-dollar tuition support during their

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display