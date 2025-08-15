RIC prepares to welcome largest freshmen class in 15 years

PROVIDENCE – Following a long period of enrollment decline, Rhode Island College is preparing to welcome its largest freshman class in 15 years this fall.
RIC President Jack R. Warner largely credits this enrollment increase to the college's Hope Scholarship, which launched in fall 2023 and provides eligible students with last-dollar tuition support during their junior and senior years.
"I would say the majority of it is attributable to [the Hope Scholarship], because we are seeing about a 23% increase in Rhode Islanders" among the incoming class, Warner said. "But at the same time, we have students representing 27 states, so we’re seeing some increases from out of state and from the region."
RIC saw overall student applications increase by 9.6% to 393 and a 40% increase in transfer students over the last year. The majority of these transfer students came to RIC from the Community College of Rhode Island, which the institutions encourage through a Joint Admissions Agreement that eases financial and logistical steps in the transition.
CCRI did not respond to an inquiry on its upcoming enrollment trends. The community college has its own scholarship program, Rhode Island Promise, that pays tuition and fees for eligible students.
Because students can't receive both scholarships, Warner said he doesn't expect that RIC's enrollment increase necessarily means CCRI will see a decrease.
To receive the Hope Scholarship, students must live in Rhode Island; enroll in RIC full-time as a first-time student; complete the FAFSA; maintain a 2.5 GPA; declare a major by the beginning of junior year; stay on track to graduation in four years while meeting credit requirements; and commit to living, working or continuing their education in Rhode Island after graduating.
Through the scholarship, students can complete a bachelor's degree for $25,000 or less. The state-funded program will continue on a pilot basis through July 1, 2030.
The college shared other encouraging statistics among the overall enrollment increase: About 95% of students will attend RIC full-time in the upcoming year, up from 90% the year prior; and 24% of rising freshmen are choosing to live on campus, compared to 20% in fall 2024. On-campus housing is also at capacity for the first time since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warner relates these trends to numerous upgrades to RIC's facilities and programming, such as improvements to on-campus food offerings and an increase in weekend and weekday activities on campus.
“I think our reputation is shifting from a commuter school without a whole lot else going on to a place with a vibrant campus life,” Warner said.
The college is also completing a $73 million renovation to Whipple Hall, which will house RIC's Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies. Cybersecurity and computer science are among RIC majors seeing a notable uptick in student interest, Warner said, alongside nursing, medical imaging and education programs.
Graduate enrollment hasn’t seen the same increase, Warner said, instead trending slightly downward or hovering at around 1,000 students per year.
The fall 2024 undergraduate enrollment increase will not impact any of the 20 degree programs that RIC suspended in the spring
due to low program-specific enrollment, Warner said.
RIC was already seeing enrollment decreases prior to the pandemic, with COVID-19 then exacerbating the issue. But by summer 2022, the college reported that enrollment was rebounding.
The college's overall outlook presents a stark difference from when Warner was appointed as RIC's president in 2022, he said: At the time, RIC enrolled about 5,700 students and faced significant budget shortfalls.
Warner set a goal of enrolling 6,500 students in six years, but said that RIC is now on track to reach this objective in the upcoming fall semester.
As to whether these statistics show that RIC is nearing a light at the end of the tunnel, Warner says the the college is "only at the beginning of that tunnel": Like other colleges and universities, RIC will contend with an overall decrease in high school graduates, and a declining rate of graduates who attend college directly after high school.
But Warner believes that the college is well-positioned to meet the needs of its upcoming student demographics.
"We think that the Hope Scholarship, our price points, and the quality of education for that price we charge is going to help us through those downturns," Warner said. "We can offer high quality at a very affordable price, so I don't worry about the future."
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.