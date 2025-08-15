RIC prepares to welcome largest freshmen class in 15 years

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Stay Ahead of the Threat Curve! Secure your place at the PBN Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Following a long period of enrollment decline, Rhode Island College is preparing to welcome its largest freshman class in 15 years this fall. RIC President Jack R. Warner largely credits this enrollment increase to the college’s Hope Scholarship, which launched in fall 2023 and provides eligible students with last-dollar tuition support during their

"I would say the majority of it is attributable to [the Hope Scholarship], because we are seeing about a 23% increase in Rhode Islanders" among the incoming class, Warner said. "But at the same time, we have students representing 27 states, so we’re seeing some increases from out of state and from the region."

“I think our reputation is shifting from a commuter school without a whole lot else going on to a place with a vibrant campus life,” Warner said.

Graduate enrollment hasn’t seen the same increase, Warner said, instead trending slightly downward or hovering at around 1,000 students per year.

The college's overall outlook presents a stark difference from when Warner was appointed as RIC's president in 2022, he said: At the time, RIC enrolled about 5,700 students and faced significant budget shortfalls.

Warner set a goal of enrolling 6,500 students in six years, but said that RIC is now on track to reach this objective in the upcoming fall semester.

But Warner believes that the college is well-positioned to meet the needs of its upcoming student demographics.

"We think that the Hope Scholarship, our price points, and the quality of education for that price we charge is going to help us through those downturns," Warner said. "We can offer high quali ty at a very affordable price, so I don't worry about the future."