RIDE announces $20M matching grant program to help most-COVID-impacted districts

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has launched a new program that is designed to support the state’s school districts most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathways’ District Support Program is a two-year program that will make $20 million in matching grants available to eligible at-need districts and will be used to support student learning.

Eligible districts include Central Falls, East Providence, Johnston, Newport, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket. The districts serve a combined 60,000 students.

School districts were selected based on COVID-19 health metrics, school performance, demographics, school climate and student well-being.

- Advertisement -

Funds may be used to align a school district’s recovery with recommendations of the LEAP task force, RIDE said. Uses include investment in tagged district improvement efforts, a designated LEAP district support fellow position, workshops and professional development through the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University’s Proving Grounds program support for data analysis and disaggregation and specific supports tailored to a district’s need, RIDE said.

Grants will range from $1.4 million to $4 million.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a more prosperous, equitable and resilient Rhode Island, especially when it comes to our students and their education,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “This new program is a crucial investment in the futures of our students and our state. I am proud to work alongside the local education leaders who are working hard to develop plans that meet the needs of their unique school districts. We all have a role to play in this recovery.”

Districts will work with RIDE on developing long-term plans for investment, with action plans currently scheduled to be implemented in June 2022.