RIDE launches task force to analyze, address COVID-19 impacts on learning

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education announced Feb. 10 that a new task force, called the Learning, Equity and Accelerated Pathway Task Force, will get together and engage in an evidence-based process to better understand statewide learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said this task force will partner with educational experts, practitioners, families, students and community members from all around the state. The task force, RIDE said, will use the process to develop recommendations to inform learning strategy, both long term and short term, and line up resources to achieve results for students.

The task force will assess conditions and impacts of the pandemic on learning in schools and communities across Rhode Island over the next several weeks, RIDE said. It will analyze available data, including interim assessment results that will be made available later this month.

The task force is scheduled to meet five times through March 16, the department said, and will deliver recommendations in a report to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

