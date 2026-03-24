RIDEM awards $5.7M in outdoor recreation grants

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PROVIDENCE – Fifteen municipalities will receive a total of $5.7 million in matching outdoor recreation grants, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and Gov. Daniel J. Mckee announced Tuesday. The latest round of funding from DEM’s rec grant program will support projects that include new playgrounds, splashpads, pickleball courts, outdoor fitness stations, shared use paths

new playgrounds, splashpads, pickleball courts, outdoor fitness stations, shared use paths and various site improvements.

“DEM’s stewardship of this very popular matching grant program continues to increase opportunities for Rhode Islanders to get outdoors and recreate, which improves mental well-being, public health and quality of life," McKee said . “Green spaces, playgrounds, sports fields, and other recreational assets anchor communities and provide a sense of identity.”

The “rec grant” program is DEM’s most popular, the state agency said in its press release. This grant cycle, 50 applications were received seeking nearly five times the available funding.

This grant round is funded through the

2024 Green Bond

and

2016 Green Economy Bond

, which were approved by the majority of Rhode Island voters.

The program has awarded more than 582 grants totaling more than $96 million since 1988.

Coventry: $122,283 for the Paine Field Playground renovation project - replacing an outdated community playground with modern, safe, and ADA-compliant features

$122,283 for the Paine Field Playground renovation project - replacing an outdated community playground with modern, safe, and ADA-compliant features East Greenwich: $125,000 for the Eldridge Park accessible community space and restoration project - transforming a historic town landmark into a vibrant, accessible gathering space, including fountain restoration, shade structures, trees, accessibility improvements, seating, and historical signage

$125,000 for the Eldridge Park accessible community space and restoration project - transforming a historic town landmark into a vibrant, accessible gathering space, including fountain restoration, shade structures, trees, accessibility improvements, seating, and historical signage New Shoreham: $100,000 for the Block Island Pickleball Court project - new pickleball courts with native plantings and a rain garden

Barrington : $500,000 for the Kids Kove Playground renovation and community wellness project - a modern inclusive playground with safety surfacing, accessible walkways, shade pavilion, outdoor fitness equipment, and a trail

: $500,000 for the Kids Kove Playground renovation and community wellness project - a modern inclusive playground with safety surfacing, accessible walkways, shade pavilion, outdoor fitness equipment, and a trail Burrillville: $500,000 for the Meteck Site acquisition - acquiring a 37-acre brownfield site for the future Mapleville Community Multiuse Park and recreational hub

$500,000 for the Meteck Site acquisition - acquiring a 37-acre brownfield site for the future Mapleville Community Multiuse Park and recreational hub Central Falls: $156,208 for additional features to support the Jenks Park amphitheater project

$156,208 for additional features to support the Jenks Park amphitheater project Glocester: $500,000 for Glocester Memorial Park improvements - upgrades include new pickleball courts, a paved walking trail, and restriping of existing tennis courts

$500,000 for Glocester Memorial Park improvements - upgrades include new pickleball courts, a paved walking trail, and restriping of existing tennis courts Lincoln: $500,000 for the Manville Park splash pad - new splash pad, lighting, and fencing

$500,000 for the Manville Park splash pad - new splash pad, lighting, and fencing Newport: $500,000 for John Chafee Boulevard Recreation Area development - new splash pad, shade structure, ADA restroom, and walkways

$500,000 for John Chafee Boulevard Recreation Area development - new splash pad, shade structure, ADA restroom, and walkways North Kingstown: $500,000 for Wilson Park improvements - new restroom, renovated outdoor fitness stations, expanded parking, accessible walkways, and shade trees

$500,000 for Wilson Park improvements - new restroom, renovated outdoor fitness stations, expanded parking, accessible walkways, and shade trees North Smithfield: $500,000 for Pacheco Park improvements - a modernized ADA playground, walking path, new driveway entrance, and expanded parking

$500,000 for Pacheco Park improvements - a modernized ADA playground, walking path, new driveway entrance, and expanded parking Pawtucket: $500,000 for a new splash pad as part of the Veterans Park pool redevelopment project

$500,000 for a new splash pad as part of the Veterans Park pool redevelopment project Portsmouth: $155,761 for the Portsmouth Senior Living Outdoor Fitness Facility—new accessible outdoor fitness equipment, instructional signage, surfacing, and shade structure

$155,761 for the Portsmouth Senior Living Outdoor Fitness Facility—new accessible outdoor fitness equipment, instructional signage, surfacing, and shade structure Providence: $200,000 for the Manton Avenue shared use path acquisition - acquiring portions of four parcels for a future continuous shared use path along Manton Avenue from Aleppo Street to Westminster Street

$200,000 for the Manton Avenue shared use path acquisition - acquiring portions of four parcels for a future continuous shared use path along Manton Avenue from Aleppo Street to Westminster Street Providence: $500,000 for the Manton Avenue shared use path development - final design and construction of a 1,600-foot shared use path along the northern bank of the Woonasquatucket River between San Souci Drive and Aleppo Street, along the edge of Atlantic Mills

$500,000 for the Manton Avenue shared use path development - final design and construction of a 1,600-foot shared use path along the northern bank of the Woonasquatucket River between San Souci Drive and Aleppo Street, along the edge of Atlantic Mills Warren: $434,100 for Veterans Field improvements - new athletic field lighting, ADA-accessible bleachers and paths, trees, and signage

PROVIDENCE – Fifteen municipalities will receive a total of $5.7 million in matching outdoor recreation grants, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and Gov. Daniel J. Mckee announced Tuesday. The latest round of funding from DEM's rec grant program will support projects that include"Getting outside, having fun, and connecting with nature allow us all to take a time out, enjoy some quiet, and support healthy lifestyles," he said. "The projects funded this round will significantly impact the quality of life in these communities. We look forward to working with all selected applicants to make these projects a reality.” Small development grant awardees:Acquisition and large development grant awardees:Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.