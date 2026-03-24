RIDEM awards $5.7M in outdoor recreation grants

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THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Environmental Management has awarded $5.7 million in in matching Outdoor Recreation Grants to 15 municipalities.

PROVIDENCE – Fifteen municipalities will receive a total of $5.7 million in matching outdoor recreation grants, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and Gov. Daniel J. Mckee announced Tuesday. The latest round of funding from DEM’s rec grant program will support projects that include new playgrounds, splashpads, pickleball courts, outdoor fitness stations, shared use paths

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