RIDOC upgrades tech, adds computer and manufacturing classes for inmates in 2024

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee recently praised the R.I. Department of Corrections for its expanded reentry services, technology and infrastructure improvements, and new educational initiatives, including computer and manufacturing classes, implemented in 2024.

“I’m proud of the work done at the DOC this year to support reentry and work opportunities for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals so they can get back on their feet and contribute to our society,” McKee said in a Dec. 31 statement. “I’m eager to build on programs like these in the new year and beyond.”

New educational initiatives include the launch of a welding program at the Minimum-Security facility in partnership with the New England Institute of Technology, in which the first class of 10 students is expected to graduate at the end of 2025, and the expansion of the department’s Advanced Manufacturing Program at the Gloria McDonald Women’s Facility in partnership with Polaris MEP and the Community College of Rhode Island. Manufacturing program participants learn to operate and maintain computer numeric control machines and receive industry-recognized certification upon completion of the program, enabling them to work in the field and attend the next phase of the program offered at CCRI. To date, four Polaris MEP cohorts have been completed at the women’s facility, and there are plans to launch the program at the Minimum-Security facility.

The department will also use $500,000 in federal funding to modernize correctional industries by opening new embroidery and laser-engraving shops to diversify product offerings and enhance job training opportunities.

In addition to the new shops and classes, RIDOC introduced a secure closed network with Wi-Fi capabilities inside the Adult Correctional Institutions, allowing for “expanded essential services, education opportunities, and programming using laptops and tablets for remote learning opportunities, online commissary, telemedicine, secure messaging, and other services,” according to a news release.

The department also plans to digitize recordkeeping for counts and daily activity logs.

“Our focus is to increase public safety by reducing recidivism,” RIDOC Director Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. said in a statement. “We know that approximately 90% of those serving time at the Adult Correctional Institutions will return to their communities. We have an opportunity to give people a chance for successful reentry and to significantly reduce their risk of going back to prison.”

