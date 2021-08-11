RIDOH: Appointments required again for state-run COVID testing sites

PROVIDENCE – Amid increasing demand, most state-run sites will once again require appointments to get COVID-19 tests, the R.I. Department of Health announced on Wednesday.

From July 26 to Aug. 2, the state has seen a 69% increase in the number of tests scheduled across its 17 state-run sites, accompanying the rise in new cases and hospitalizations, the department stated. When cases and demand for tests was lower earlier this summer, the state had dropped its requirement for an appointment.

Now, in an effort to reduce wait times and crowding and ensure easy access to results, all of the state testing sites except for those on Block Island and at T.F. Green Airport will again require appointments.

Pop-up, mobile testing sites run by the state will still offer tests with no appointment. Tests are also available through primary care practices, retail pharmacies and respiratory care clinics, some of which may not require appointments.

Appointments can be made online at portal.ri.gov or by calling 401-222-8022. Testing is free, and insurance is accepted but not required.



Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.