RIDOH awards $32K in grants to encourage physical activity among youths and families

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health is providing approximately $32,000 in seven grant awards to community-based organizations and municipalities through its 2026 Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project.

The Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project effort is led by the health department’s Healthy Eating and Active Living Program, which works to increase access to physical activity and active transportation by collaborating with partners across the state to advance policy, systems and environmental change.

Now in its fourth year, the program’s focus will be children and families, which the department said came about through a collaboration with its Maternal and Child Health Program. That program, the department said, uses Title V funding to identify and reduce inequities, improve outcomes and promote the health of all birthing parents, children and families.

“Being physically active is one of the most important ways to improve your health now and into the future,” Dr. Jerry Larkin, health department director, said in a statement. “Supporting strategies to improve community design is an important way that we are helping people of all ages and abilities be physically active in communities throughout Rhode Island.”

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The 2026 Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project grant recipients are:

The city of East Providence , which received $4,889 to design and create a traffic garden and host educational recreational programming for children, including a bicycle helmet giveaway and bicycle safety events.

, which received $4,889 to design and create a traffic garden and host educational recreational programming for children, including a bicycle helmet giveaway and bicycle safety events. Family Service of Rhode Island , which received $4,950 to host a community tree forum where children and families created educational tree identification tags to be installed along neighborhood streets in South Providence. The organization will also host a guided community tree walk to educate residents about the benefits of urban trees.

, which received $4,950 to host a community tree forum where children and families created educational tree identification tags to be installed along neighborhood streets in South Providence. The organization will also host a guided community tree walk to educate residents about the benefits of urban trees. Partnership for Providence Parks , which received $4,823 to host blender bike workshops during which youth will use blender bikes to make smoothies. The organization will also host bimonthly workshops focused on bicycle skills, safety and overall well-being.

, which received $4,823 to host blender bike workshops during which youth will use blender bikes to make smoothies. The organization will also host bimonthly workshops focused on bicycle skills, safety and overall well-being. Providence Streets Coalition , which received $4,942 to host family-friendly bicycle rides as part of its 2026 Fam Jam ride series and work with community members and elected leaders to advance Complete Streets legislation in East Providence.

, which received $4,942 to host family-friendly bicycle rides as part of its 2026 Fam Jam ride series and work with community members and elected leaders to advance Complete Streets legislation in East Providence. Rhode Island Latino Arts , which received $2,500 to host five guided walking tours, two guided bike rides and weekly community drum circles.

, which received $2,500 to host five guided walking tours, two guided bike rides and weekly community drum circles. The Greater North End Community Development Corp. , which received $4,950 to enhance the visibility of local crosswalks and to host two bicycle and pedestrian events called Westerly Walks the North End.

, which received $4,950 to enhance the visibility of local crosswalks and to host two bicycle and pedestrian events called Westerly Walks the North End. Tri-County Health Equity Zone, in partnership with Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, received $4,950 to host guided bike rides, a guided walk along the Greenway, a community paddle event and a series of outdoor fitness classes.

The Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with additional funding from the State Physical Activity and Nutrition Grant and the Title V Maternal and Child Health Block Grant.

Since its launch in 2023, the Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project has supported 26 projects statewide.