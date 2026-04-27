RIDOH issues overdose spike alert for Providence

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health last week issued a citywide overdose spike alert after emergency departments reported 20 nonfatal overdoses.

Providence has the highest overdose rate in Rhode Island, RIDOH said in the alert, at double the statewide average. For Providence, more than 19 nonfatal overdoses trigger the notice.

The alert was released under RIDOH’s Overdose Spike Surveillance System, which launched around the beginning of the year. The new system expands the range of substances tracked throughout the state, compared with a previous focus on opioids only.

In March, RIDOH issued a statewide overdose spike alert, as well as a regional alert for Burrillville, Cranston, Foster and Glocester.

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Prevention, treatment and recovery resources, including access to free naloxone, are available at preventoverdoseri.org.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.