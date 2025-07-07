RIDOH launches campaign to spotlight men’s mental health

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health recently launched a statewide campaign called “You Good, Man?” to help raise awareness and prevent suicide among men.

The campaign was launched to coincide with Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, which ius annually recognized in June.

Working-aged men face suicide at almost twice the rate of the general public in Rhode Island.

“Society often focuses on the physical health of men – be it fitness, or annual checkups, or heart health. But mental health and well-being is just as important,” said Director of Health Dr. Jerome Larkin. “This campaign is about creating a culture where men and boys feel comfortable reaching out and checking in on their friends and co-workers. No one should struggle in silence.”

- Advertisement -

The campaign includes a video and three-month media buy across social media, digital and streaming platforms, movie theaters and gas stations. The website, yougoodman.org, was also created as a resource hub offering mental health tips, warning signs, conversation guides and support services.

According to the 2023 Rhode Island Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey, 11% of men said they usually or always feel lonely. Suicide rates in Rhode Island are highest among working-aged men, or 24-64 years old. These men reported not having adequate social support in comparison to females in the same age group. Also, 70% of those who died from drug overdoses in Rhode Island in 2024 were male, according to 2024 Rhode Island fatal overdose data.

Along with their effects on mental health, loneliness and social isolation affect physical health. They are linked with an increased risk for heart disease, stroke, dementia and type 2 diabetes.

Reach Consulting developed the campaign in partnership with RIDOH after months of research and interviews with Rhode Island men. The input helped shape the campaign’s tone, messaging and creative direction. But the main theme was that many men struggle in silence, and even a simple check-in can make a difference.

The campaign was produced by Pawtucket-based media company HAUS and created by local professionals and lead actors from Rhode Island.

There are several other efforts to support mental and emotional health throughout the state.

In October, Rhode Island launched its first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. These are outpatient clinics that serve anyone who comes in. A team of health professionals can help with mental health support, as well as those with a substance use condition, and provides 24/7 crisis support. There are six CCBHCs in the state, each with a trained veteran service officer.

The Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Case Management program also offers wrap-around services to veterans, service members and their families.

Also, RIDOH’s Comprehensive Suicide Prevention Grant has partnered with the R.I. Department of Motor Vehicles to provide materials and resources to some DMV locations during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.