RIDOH launches public health awareness campaign

PROVIDENCE – In recognition of National Public Health Week, the R.I. Department of Health last week launched a new campaign to broaden public awareness of resources and services.

The campaign, “Better State of Healthy,” follows research showing that many Rhode Islanders lack familiarity with RIDOH and its breadth of services, the department said.

This research was drawn from focus groups, discussion sessions and a survey of more than 1,200 Rhode Islanders. Groups included multiethnic, multilingual participants, RIDOH notes, and the survey was available in English and Spanish.

To increase awareness, the department has developed a campaign microsite, videos, social media content, and other outreach materials promoting community events. Content includes features on RIDOH staff and their work, as well as general public health information.

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Unlike health care, which focuses on individual patients, public health centers focus on improving the well-being of entire communities, RIDOH notes. Public health covers areas such as safe food and drinking water; health inspections; air quality and environmental hazards; professional health care licensures; vaccines; and overdose prevention efforts.

National Public Health Week took place from April 6-12, but the campaign remains ongoing.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.