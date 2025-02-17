RIDOH launches RI Rental Registry public database

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health recently announced it has launched a public database called the RI Rental Registry.

Residents can use the database to look up their rental property to see if the landlord has obtained a Certificate of Lead Conformance, or other lead certificates, for the property. These lead certificates have been required by state law since 2005 for homes built before 1978.

The certificates are issued by a licensed lead inspector and document that a property is in a lead-safe condition. The registry also includes contact information for a property owner or manager.

“This new public database promotes transparency, safety and accountability for people who rent their homes in Rhode Island,” said Dr. Jerry Larkin, director of the health department. “All children and families deserve to live in housing that is healthy and safe. By ensuring compliance with the requirement for landlords to provide lead-safe housing – which has been on the books for two decades – we are one step closer to that goal.”

Landlords were required to register their rental properties by Oct. 1, 2024, according to the Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, which became state law in 2023.

The dashboard also has a portal for landlords that makes it easier to register their rental properties. Landlords who have already registered their properties don’t need to take any additional action. Landlords must re-register every year, and the health department said it will provide information about when re-registration is required.

Most homes in Rhode Island were built before 1978 and likely have lead paint, which can harm a young child’s health. Lead exposure can slow development and cause learning disabilities and behavioral problems. The most effective way to prevent lead exposure is to maintain lead-painted surfaces or remove lead-based paints.

Failure to register or receive a lead certificate can result in fines, which the health department expects to begin issuing this summer.

The fine for failure to register is $50 per month, per unit. The fine for failing to get a valid lead certificate is $125 per month, per unit. Landlords who continue to fail to register or get a lead certificate will be subject to more penalties. Also, landlords can’t file for eviction or nonpayment of rent unless the property is registered.

The registry includes rental properties registered by landlords and properties that may be rental units that are still unregistered. The registry is expected to become more complete. If tenants don’t find their residence in the database, they can write to rentalregistry@health.ri.gov.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.