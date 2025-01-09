RIDOH releases top baby names in R.I. in 2024

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health recently shared its preliminary lists of the most popular female and male baby names in Rhode Island in 2024.

The top female baby names were:

Charlotte

Mia

Amelia

Emma

Olivia

Sophia

Ava

Violet

Maeve

Isla

The top male baby names were:

Liam

Lucas

Noah

Theodore

Luca

Henry

Oliver

Michael

James

Owen

In 2023, the top three most popular female names were Charlotte, Sophia and Olivia, and the top three most popular male names were Noah, Liam and James.

RIDOH’s Center for Vital Records plans to finalize 2024’s birth data by the end of February.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.