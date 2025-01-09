RIDOH releases top baby names in R.I. in 2024

THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Health recently shared its preliminary lists of the most popular female and male baby names in Rhode Island in 2024.

The top female baby names were:

  • Charlotte
  • Mia
  • Amelia
  • Emma
  • Olivia
  • Sophia
  • Ava
  • Violet
  • Maeve
  • Isla

The top male baby names were:

  • Liam
  • Lucas
  • Noah
  • Theodore
  • Luca
  • Henry
  • Oliver
  • Michael
  • James
  • Owen

In 2023, the top three most popular female names were Charlotte, Sophia and Olivia, and the top three most popular male names were Noah, Liam and James.

RIDOH’s Center for Vital Records plans to finalize 2024’s birth data by the end of February.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.

