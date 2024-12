Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

BURRILLVILLE – An emergency medical technician is facing a two-week suspension after failing to submit dozens of required electronic patient care reports in one year. James Williams Jr., an EMT and firefighter for the Pascoag Fire Department, didn’t submit 47 electric patient care reports, according to R.I. Department of Health documents. Williams also didn’t get

BURRILLVILLE – An emergency medical technician is facing a two-week suspension after failing to submit dozens of required electronic patient care reports in one year.

James Williams Jr., an EMT and firefighter for the Pascoag Fire Department, didn’t submit 47 electric patient care reports, according to R.I. Department of Health documents. Williams also didn’t get signatures from designated refusal of care from patients or a patient representative and had a junior healthcare provider complete 24 reports when he was the primary provider.

Electronic patient care reports for all ambulances must be completed and posted to RIEMSIS within two hours of completion of the incident – or transportation to the destination, according to state protocols.

“Documentation is the highest level of EMS professional accountability,” the protocol says.

These reports are part of a patient’s permanent medical record and often used by other medical providers for important information.

Along with the two week suspension, Williams will be on probation for one year. During that time Williams must complete several courses including: a review of Rhode Island Emergency Medical Services Rules and Regulations that will be conducted by a instructor within one month; complete the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance documentation course within 15 days of the probation beginning; and a minimum of eight hour refresher course on documentation and report writing conducted by an instructor within 30 days.

Williams was immediately suspended from the fire department when RIDOH suspended his license, Pascoag Fire Department Chief Michael Dexter said. Williams' suspension from the fire department is dependent on how he cooperates with RIDOH’s order. Dexter said the department has supported RIDOH in their investigation of Williams.