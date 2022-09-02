RIDOH suspends license of Cumberland chiropractor arrested for sexual assault

CUMBERLAND – The R.I. Department of Health has indefinitely suspended a chiropractor’s license following his arrest for sexual assault on Aug. 25.

Dr. Thomas Sowa has been charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual assault and a single count of misdemeanor simple assault.

A female patient claims Sowa told her to get fully undressed and gave her an inappropriate body massage on three separate occasions in June at the chiropractor’s practice at 175 Nate Whipple Highway, according to the state health department.

Sowa’s license was immediately suspended on Aug. 26, the day after Cumberland Police arrested the chiropractor.

- Advertisement -

A hearing that was originally scheduled for Friday will be continued on Sept. 8.

This is the third time in three years RIDOH has disciplined Sowa. The chiropractor was placed on probation in Dec. 2019 after a patient accused Sowa of unsnapping her bra and exposing her breasts during an exam. In July 2022, Sowa had his license suspended when a patient arrived at his practice and found him “highly intoxicated,” according to the RIDOH report.