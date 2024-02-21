RIDOT adding lanes on Washington Bridge to help alleviate traffic

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION says it will add another lane of travel in both directions of Interstate 195 around the Washington Bridge in hopes of alleviating traffic caused by the bridge's partial closure in December.
The R.I. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday it plans expanding both sides of the Washington Bridge to six lanes, 3 on each side, to help alleviate some of the congestion on Interstate 1-95 created by ongoing safety restrictions. THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION says it will add another lane of travel in both directions of Interstate 195 around the Washington Bridge in hopes of alleviating traffic caused by the bridge's partial closure in December. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to expand the Washington Bridge to six lanes, three in each direction, to help alleviate some of the congestion on Interstate 195 created by bridge restrictions. R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said work to create the new traffic pattern

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display