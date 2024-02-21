RIDOT adding lanes on Washington Bridge to help alleviate traffic

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to expand the Washington Bridge to six lanes, three in each direction, to help alleviate some of the congestion on Interstate 195 created by bridge restrictions. R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said work to create the new traffic pattern

expedite travel for those entering I-195 west from the East Shore Expressway, Pawtucket Avenue and Broadway.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to expand the Washington Bridge to six lanes, three in each direction, to help alleviate some of the congestion on Interstate 195 created by bridge restrictions. R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said work to create the new traffic pattern is expected to be completed within eight weeks. Work is expected to start on Feb. 25. Right now, the highway is down to two lanes in both directions motorists cross the bridge. The plan calls for the westbound traffic on Interstate 195 to be redirected to the eastbound side about 600 feet earlier than the current pattern, allowing for an additional lane in both directions of travel. In each direction, Alivti said, there will be two 10-foot lanes for light and passenger vehicles and an 11-foot lane with a 1-foot buffer on the right that be used for commercial vehicles. Aliviti said the plan was created with state and federal engineers, though he warned that the supply chain issues or weather could lengthen the eight-week construction period. “Our priority is to ensure safety,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said. “We are going to fix the bridge and do it right.” Since Feb. 2, the number of lanes on the westbound side of I-195 was reduced from three to two, starting at the East Shore Expressway onramp.The I-195 westbound side of the bridge was closed to all traffic on Dec. 11 after engineers found “a critical failure” of some of the bridge’s original components from the 1960s. The closure led to several days of traffic snarls, which were eased but not eliminated after traffic in both directions was rerouted onto the parts of the bridge that remained open on Dec. 15. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the state’s handling of the Washington Bridge closure. After touring the bridge on Feb. 5, Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, said that if a complete teardown and replacement are needed, it could take up to two years to complete. This story will be updated.