RIDOT becomes first R.I. agency to reach full LED compliance

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation has become the first state agency to reach 100% reliance on improved energy efficient LED lighting, the state announced last week.

As of the beginning of 2023, all department lighting systems have been converted to LED lights with integrated controls, including 9,000 streetlights and 23 maintenance facilities.

The plan is estimated to save the department more than $1 million on an annual basis, according to the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, as well as almost 55,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

RIDOT developed the energy compliance plan in collaboration with the state energy office, which “will continue to work with all state agencies to complete their LED lighting conversions,” said Acting Energy Commissioner Christopher Kearns.

- Advertisement -

“These types of energy improvements play an important role in meeting our objectives with Act on Climate,” Kearns added.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who announced the energy milestone with RIPTA and OER officials, said that in addition to the positive financial impact, the conversion will “contribute to the state’s green energy goals and commitment to meet the goal of the state’s Act on Climate while reducing RIDOT’s carbon footprint.”

Currently, Rhode Island has converted or is in the process of converting 60% of state-owned buildings to LED lighting and has lowered its energy consumption by 12.7%.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.