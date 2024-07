Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is receiving $251.1 million in federal funding to to repair or replace 15 bridges along the Interstate 95 corridor, members of the state’s congressional delegation announced on Friday. The funding will be sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program meant for bridge replacement, rehabilitation, preservation,

The funding will be sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bridge Investment Program meant for bridge replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, and protection, according to a press release from the office of Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.



unding will be sourced from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program meant for bridge replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, and protection, according to a press release from the office of Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement thanked the delegation for the “much-needed funding to address [the state’s] critical infrastructure needs.”

Collectively the bridges serve 180,000 vehicles daily. The announcement states that

RIDOT plans to request the replacement of 10 bridges and the elimination of five.

In a joint statement, the delegation called the funding “a win for the state, commuters, and taxpayers everywhere.”

“It will help keep traffic and commerce safely flowing, “ they said. “This is a vital transportation artery that needs attention, and we do not want another bridge closure."

RIDOT estimates that the project will cost $723 million. Nine of the bridges set for upgrades are rated ‘poor’ condition and six are in ‘low-fair’ condition.

The announcement noted that the deadline to apply for the $251.1 million award occurred prior to the closure of the Washington Bridge.

