RIDOT opening Route 138 extension in Newport on Oct. 6

PROVIDENCE – Eastbound traffic on Route 138 in Newport will shift with the opening of a new extension on Oct. 6, The R.I. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of a redesigned section of Halsey Street, according to the release. Motorists entering Newport via the Pell Bridge will remain on Route 138 to a new traffic signal at Admiral Kalbfus Road. Those traveling on Route 138 toward Middletown and Portsmouth will now turn right instead of left at the traffic signal.

Northbound traffic on JT Connell Highway will not be affected and will remain on the elevated highway over Admiral Kalbfus Road, ending at the traffic signal in front of the former Newport Grand Casino.

The shift is part of the $74 million Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project. Work includes a new, efficient ramp system that will reduce congestion on the bridge from the downtown Newport exit and improve the connection between Newport’s North End and the downtown area.

Work is expected to be completed be end of 2024.