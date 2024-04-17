RIDOT to open third westbound lane on Washington Bridge April 19

THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Transportation plans to open a third travel lane on the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on April 19, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation plans to open a third travel lane on the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on April 19, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti told WPRI on Tuesday the third lane is expected to open that evening. The change narrows travel lanes from 12 to 10

