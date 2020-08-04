RIEOHHS, RIOHA to financially help adult day care centers impacted by pandemic

PROVIDENCE – In a joint partnership announced Tuesday, the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging will offer financial assistance to adult day health centers in the Ocean State that are resuming operations during the state’s Phase 3 economic reopening process.

Rhode Island has 32 such centers, according to the two government offices. These centers offer programming and services, such as therapy, transportation, nutrition programs, and health and personal care assistance, for older residents with care needs during daytime hours.

To be eligible for the program, RIEOHHS and RIOHA said that the centers can bill Medicaid or RIOHA to receive a one-time payment for clients who weren’t able to access needed services because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facilities can only receive these payments for a 30-day period per client, RIEOHHS and RIOHA said, and the state will seek federal approval to extend this funding assistance as needed.

Funding will come in the form of a 30-day retainer payment to those facilities serving Medicaid or RIOHA At-Home Cost-Share clients, RIEOHHS and RIOHA said.

“We continue to explore opportunities to support our partners during this time,” said Medicaid Program Director Benjamin Shaffer in a statement. “Adult day health centers are critical lifelines for so many older adults and families in Rhode Island.”

RIOHA Director Rose Jones said in a statement that families, businesses and the economy were hit hard by the pandemic and the organizations must “continue to work together and find creative ways to not only weather this storm but come out stronger on the other end.”

