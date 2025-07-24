RIFC Corner Kicks: Blackstone Valley tourism officials hope soccer can bring area international attention

(Editor’s note: This is the 11th installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)
PAWTUCKET – Within Rhode Island’s northern half, the Blackstone Valley epitomizes history and culture.
Many areas within the valley, from Cumberland to Smithfield to Woonsocket and even in downtown Pawtucket, can be traced back to more than 100 years before the U.S. was established as a country. The Slater Mill, first built in 1790, was a key driver during America’s industrial revolution at the time – with many textile mills being built throughout the area.
Now, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council’s top official hopes a new sport now settling in the area can bring the valley up to international status. James Toomey, the council’s executive director, recently told Providence Business News that with Rhode Island FC now in its second year of play – and with Centreville Bank Stadium open – more attention is being drawn to the area because the sport is reaching a new audience.
Toomey claims that Rhode Island FC’s presence in the Blackstone Valley, both at Bryant University in Smithfield last year and now along the Seekonk River has “exceeded expectations” on bringing more people to the area. While he didn’t provide specific numbers, Toomey said he’s heard from area restaurants that their respective operations have seen recent growth.
According to attendance data researched by PBN, total paid attendance through nine Rhode Island FC matches at Centreville Bank Stadium to date has been 79,535. The stadium has been oversold out three times so far, including the July 19 rivalry match against Hartford Athletic. Although, inclement weather hampered actual attendance for some matches, including on June 7 and June 14.
Additionally, 5,702 fans were in the stands for the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship on June 28. That match featured the New England Free Jacks winning their third consecutive league title, providing rugby officials hope of growing interest in the sport within the Ocean State
The importance of having the Rhode Island name being said on ESPN or CBS Sports when those games are on is big,” Toomey said. “It’s put a spotlight on Rhode Island as a destination.”
Professional sports being part of the Blackstone Valley is nothing new. The Pawtucket Red Sox called the valley home for five decades before moving to Worcester, Mass., in 2021.
Which was why it was all the more important for the valley to be Rhode Island FC’s home base, Toomey said.
BLACKSTONE VALLEY TOURISM COUNCIL Executive Director James Toomey says that even when Rhode Island FC played last year at Bryant University in Smithfield, pictured, was "very important" for the club to stay in Blackstone Valley because of the community that is here and the fans that support them.
“The news [in early 2024] about the stadium going to be delayed and needing to find a new home – Beirne Stadium at Bryant – it was very important to stay here in Blackstone Valley because of the community that is here and the fans that support them,” he said. “It’s been amazing to have them here. We’ve definitely seen a lot of people coming out for those games and staying. We’re certain it’s going to continue to grow.”
Toomey also said he didn’t notice any skepticism whether or not professional soccer would work when Rhode Island FC formally began planting its roots more than five years ago. He first viewed it as “exciting” because soccer is considered a “growing sport” in the U.S.
Coupled with Rhode Island FC advancing to the United Soccer League Championship final in the club’s inaugural year, Toomey felt more assured that the new sport will take hold in the Ocean State, he said.
Furthermore, council officials are looking to have professional soccer be a jumping-off point to attract more visitors when the sport’s largest international tournament – the FIFA World Cup – comes to the area next summer. Toomey said council officials have been meeting with hotel partners “for a while” to find ways to promote the valley. Also, several area hotel rooms are now booked for the World Cup in 2026, he said.
But Toomey is hoping the World Cup blitz and Rhode Island FC hype can catapult the valley to being a hot spot well beyond the summer of 2026.
“If it’s creating new parks, new trails, new pitches for youth soccer or building up those types of things for our community and bringing them together, that’s the ultimate goal for me more than just how many people stay in Blackstone Valley and go up to Massachusetts,” he said. “There’s a lot of priceless stuff that could be happening there. If people are open-minded and willing to check some stuff out.”
