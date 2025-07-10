RIFC Corner Kicks: Holmes embracing the chaos of running new stadium

(Editor’s note: This is the ninth installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)
PAWTUCKET – Abnormality is part of a normal day’s work for Tim Holmes at Centreville Bank Stadium.
Holmes, the director of operations of Rhode Island’s new $128 million sports and entertainment venue, has spent the better part of the last two months making sure the stadium runs smoothly and efficiently for all events held there, both large [Rhode Island FC games] and small [private functions]. Thus far, the stadium has welcomed at least 82,000 people through early July, including for soccer and the recent Major League Rugby Championship match.
On July 5, 10,734 fans packed the stadium for Rhode Island FC’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham Legion FC and the postgame Fourth of July fireworks display. That attendance set a new stadium record, surpassing the May 3 home opener’s mark of 10,700.
While he feels it will still take time for everyone, including himself, to get Centreville Bank Stadium fully rounded out, Holmes feels having a positive working environment greatly helps all involved deal with the daily chaos that comes with managing a professional sports venue, especially since the stadium aims to be a prominent employer.
PBN: You’ve worked in the events and hospitality industry throughout your career. What attracted you to wanting to work for Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium?
HOLMES:
I was, and continue to be, really excited about the opportunity to work in a multi-use facility of this size. To open a stadium is a huge career accomplishment. It was something I knew would challenge me and something that I could learn a lot from. Now that we’re open, I get to work on a vast array of event types and projects, which keeps things fresh and requires me to stay on my toes. I have always enjoyed this industry because of the little challenges that come up with any event or venue, so being a part of something on this scale was always an exciting opportunity for me to continue to sharpen my event mind and facility management skills.
PBN: How has working in restaurants and events prepared you to now work in sports/stadium management?
HOLMES:
I think the one thing that any true event or hospitality professional will agree on is the importance of keeping calm and steady. Whether you are managing a 10-person event or a 10,000-person event, things will happen that throw you off your game. Having spent the years I have in this industry, I have learned never to panic. If you build a solid team around you and know how to rely on that resource, you can get through anything any event might throw your way.
PBN: Briefly explain what day-to-day life is for you in overseeing operations of a large stadium.
HOLMES:
There really is no “normal” yet here at Centreville Bank Stadium. We anticipate it will take us about a year to fully round out our operating procedures and protocols. But we have worked hard in these first two months to make sure that the stadium is operating safely and efficiently. Day to day, right now, is very much that every day is different from the last, whether we are fine tuning operations or planning for future events. We are a busy bunch here in Pawtucket, working hard to keep the building full of happy guests every day.
PBN: What would you say has been the biggest challenge thus far in overseeing Centreville Bank Stadium, and how are you responding to it?
HOLMES:
So far, the biggest challenge for me has been storage. We have a lot of space to work with now but learning where everything should live and managing the needs of our technical staff and players, our concessionaire, our security team, our cleaning crew, etc. has been a big project. We want to keep things organized, and that starts with finding a home for all our individual assets, pieces of equipment and wares.
PBN: Hospitality is a major economic driver in Rhode Island. How are you and others within the club and stadium promoting the venue to help grow the workforce there?
HOLMES:
We have interviewed thousands of individuals for positions here in the stadium and have hired more than 500 to support the operation of the building as a whole. We aim to be a top employer in the community, not just in terms of the total number of employees that we have, but also in terms of how happy those employees are to come into work every day. A positive culture is quite possibly the most important thing to foster in a building like this and by paying close attention to how our employees are doing, we hope that they will feel excited to encourage their friends and family members to join our team as well.
PBN: What advice would you give to someone who is looking to enter sports management as a profession?
HOLMES:
It was made evident to me very quickly just how small the sports world actually is. Everyone in this industry truly does just want to help everyone else, so make the connections that you are able to and don’t be afraid to reach out to those connections for help. It is also important to step out of your comfort zone to learn exactly what it is that you would like to do within this industry. Take the internship, lean on your network and ask lots of questions. Patience is key, but just like in any industry, hard work will pay off and will certainly be noticed and rewarded.
- Current team record (wins-losses-draws): 4-7-4, 16 points; 9th place of 12 in USL Championship Eastern Conference
- Result of previous match: Rhode Island FC 1, Birmingham Legion FC 1 (from July 5)
- Next match: July 12, at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.