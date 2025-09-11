RIFC Corner Kicks: More stadium events could lead to merrier results

By
-
THE 43RD ANNUAL Governor's Cup college football game between the University of Rhode Island and Brown University on Oct. 3 at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket are among other events coming to the venue that could help produce additional revenue for the venue. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

(Editor’s note: This is the 18th installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.) PAWTUCKET – The “more” in Rhode Island FC’s and Centreville Bank Stadium’s “soccer and more”

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display