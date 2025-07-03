RIFC Corner Kicks: New England Free Jacks are now a dynasty. Can rugby grow in R.I.?

By
-
NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS players carry the Major League Rugby championship shield and celebrate with fans on June 28 at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket after winning their third consecutive league crown. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE

(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.) PAWTUCKET – Red, white and blue pride was voluminous June 28 along the Seekonk River,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display