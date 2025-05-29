RIFC Corner Kicks: Retail, jersey sales ‘far exceeding’ club’s expectations, Peart says

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)
PAWTUCKET – Surprisingly, the longest line Rhode Island FC fans experience at Centreville Bank Stadium isn’t at the main gate on the stadium’s north end as people enter the venue or in traffic getting there.
It’s at the club’s merchandise store.
Lengthy lines forming at concessions at any sports/entertainment venue either before game action or a break in play is common. However, the team store adjacent to Centreville Bank Stadium’s main entrance has attracted quite the crowd since the stadium opened its doors on May 3.
There have been multiple instances where fans have stood 20 to 30 deep in a serpentine outside of the team store just to get inside and seek out new Rhode Island FC shirts, hats and jerseys to wear both at matches and in general. The store’s popularity, and subsequent sales, even caught club leadership by surprise.
Rhode Island FC President David Peart recently told Providence Business News the club’s retail sales have “far exceeded” its expectations on the new season, but did not divulge on specifics regarding how much has been made. He said the amount of money being brought in at the store on a per-game basis from individual spend, including from the oversold-out crowd on May 3, has been “really impressive.”
Thus far, the club’s No. 1 selling item has been associated with the jersey. Peart said 45% of all its retail sales have come from fans buying Rhode Island FC jerseys – either the home navy or the road amber.
“We had to decide during the offseason whether or not we change our kit [player’s uniform] or we keep the kit from the inaugural season. Forty-five percent of all revenue dollars were associated with kit sales,” Peart said. “That says to me there’s still an appetite for the current jersey. That was something that sort of surprised us a little bit.”
Peart also admitted there are “some wrinkles” that need to be worked out with the store, including improving the product mix. He said the store is currently overrun at the moment, which isn’t a bad problem to have, but more supply to meet the demand is needed.
“We have to get more product in there [in the store],” said Peart, who also noted Rhode Island FC will introduce later this year a new alternate kit that both players will wear and be sold through the team store. The club’s online store is currently being revamped and Peart says it will be back live in the first week of June.
Rhode Island FC is also currently speaking with area retailers to hopefully expand the club’s merchandise offerings beyond just through the club’s stadium store and website, Peart said. He noted the club has been talking with officials at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport to have Rhode Island FC apparel on sale there.
- Current team record (wins-losses-draws): 3-4-3, 12 points; 6th place of 12 in USL Championship Eastern Conference
- Result of previous match: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1, Rhode Island FC 0 (from May 24)
- Next match: May 31, at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 7 p.m.