RIFC re-signs GM, coach Smith to multiyear extension

PAWTUCKET – Khano Smith is staying in the Ocean State to lead Rhode Island FC for the foreseeable future.
The professional soccer club announced late Thursday that Smith, a former Bermuda international player who also played for the New England Revolution in his career, has signed a multiyear contract extension to remain as Rhode Island FC’s general manager and head coach. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed by the club.
Smith first signed with Rhode Island FC back on March 8, 2023, to lead the club’s day-to-day on-field operations, both constructing the roster and coaching the team. Smith’s work in Rhode Island FC’s inaugural season last year proved historical.
Smith’s re-signing with Rhode Island FC also comes as the team opens its 2025 season Saturday on the road against Charleston Battery – the club Rhode Island FC defeated in the Eastern Conference final last year. Rhode Island FC has six consecutive road matches before opening the doors at the stadium at Tidewater Landing on May 3
.
After compiling a record of 12 wins, 15 draws and seven losses in the regular season, Rhode Island FC stormed its way through the United Soccer League Championship playoffs to win the Eastern Conference crown. The local XI subsequently lost 3-0 in the title round to the Colorado Rapids Switchbacks FC on Nov. 23, 2024.
That postseason run by Rhode Island FC helped significantly boost local interest
in the soccer club after it took time for area fans to embrace it
.
“It’s so challenging to put together a brand-new team and have success right away, and that’s why it’s so impressive to see the team Khano has assembled that fights on the field and proudly represents our club in the community,” Rhode Island FC Co-Founder and Technical Advisor Michael Parkhurst said in a statement. “Last season’s success was a product of the work that goes on behind the scenes, from organization and player management to training and performance. We are incredibly excited for the future growth of our club behind Khano’s leadership.”
Additionally, Rhode Island FC and stadium officials recently announced its parking plan, identifying approximately 3,600 spaces in 18 lots within a 0.75-mile radius of Tidewater Landing.
Parking areas include spaces near the former Apex Department Store building at the corner of Main and School streets, at Charles E. Shea High School along East Avenue, at Max Read Field on Pleasant Street and near Old Slater Mill on Roosevelt Avenue. Those lots are charging $20 for prepay and $25 on event days, Rhode Island FC says.
There are also two $30 prepaid lots near the stadium along Taft Street. The club also will provide free parking area at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Agnes E. Little Elementary School at the corner of Division and Ashton streets, across the street from the soon-to-be-demolished McCoy Stadium.
Public on-street parking will also be available in select areas and fans must adhere to street signage to avoid parking in restricted areas, the club says. Also, the club is encouraging fans to use rideshare services, which will drop off riders at 468 Pleasant St. – a five-minute walk to the stadium – and public transportation.
Rhode Island FC also designated a “March to the Match” route for fans to parade in from the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street downtown south on Taft Street toward the stadium.
