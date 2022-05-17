RIHEBC awards nearly $100K to Family Service of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. recently provided a nearly $100,000 grant to Family Service of Rhode Island to repair its Providence building, according to a news release.

The $97,912 in funding will cover the costs to renovate and refurbish Family Service’s Hope Street building, which suffered “major flooding damage,” according to Margaret Holland McDuff, CEO of Family Service of Rhode Island.

The award was made through RIHEBC’s capital grant program, which offers money to eligible nonprofit health and educational institutions to complete capital projects or make major equipment purchases.

