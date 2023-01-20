RIHub partnering with colleges and universities to help cultivate local startups

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

In recent years, Rhode Island’s entrepreneurial community – once a relatively quiet landscape – has made significant strides, says RIHub Executive Director Annette Tonti, with a growing number of innovation services, Rhode Island-founded ventures and out-of-state startups expanding into the Ocean State. But another key source of entrepreneurial energy – the state’s colleges and universities…