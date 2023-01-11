RIHub to host open house in Providence, add weekly Newport programming

PROVIDENCE – The RIHub startup service is kicking off the new year with an open house at the organization’s 225 Dyer St. headquarters later this week, as well as the launch of a monthly series at its Newport location.

RIHub, located in the CIC Providence building, will host the networking event for “entrepreneurs, students and friends” from 2-4:30 p.m., with refreshments provided.

The event will be held on a drop-in basis and does not require registration.

The organization’s Newport entrepreneurial hub, meanwhile, will begin offering “Wednesdays with RIHub” programming every third Wednesday of the month. The sessions will provide entrepreneurs with free educational opportunities for growing their startups.

- Advertisement -

The first session will take place on Jan. 18, with food and drinks at 4 p.m. and a presentation on mentorship opportunities through RIHub’s Venture Mentoring Service from 4:30-5:50 p.m.

Over the next few months, future programming in the series will cover customer discovery strategies, what investors look for in startups, and a firsthand account for a high-growth startup entrepreneur.

The Newport entrepreneurial hub is located at 513 Broadway, within the Innovate Newport building.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.