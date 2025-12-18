RIPEC: R.I. not in recession despite mixed economic signals in Q3

By
-
RHODE ISLAND is not in a recession despite showing mixed economic signals in the third quarter, according to a report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University. 

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is not in a recession, despite showing mixed economic signals in the third quarter, according to a report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University.  "Some economists are already labeling current Rhode Island economic conditions as a recession or 'recession-adjacent.' Historically,

