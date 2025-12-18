RIPEC: R.I. not in recession despite mixed economic signals in Q3

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is not in a recession, despite showing mixed economic signals in the third quarter, according to a report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University. “Some economists are already labeling current Rhode Island economic conditions as a recession or ‘recession-adjacent.’ Historically,

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is not in a recession, despite showing mixed economic signals in the third quarter, according to a report from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council and the Center for Global and Regional Economic Studies at Bryant University.

“Some economists are already labeling current Rhode Island economic conditions as a recession or ‘recession-adjacent.’ Historically, economists have often called recessions too early or too often,” said Edinaldo Tebaldi, professor of economics and vice president of strategy at Bryant University. “Recent data do show a slowing in Rhode Island and the regional economy, with weaker employment and GDP growth, particularly in Rhode Island. Still, the evidence does not support declaring that the economy is in recession now or that one is inevitable.”

In the third quarter, Rhode Island’s unemployment rate fell for the first time in nine quarters to 4.6%. However, The Ocean State still remains higher than both New England and the U.S. rate of 4.3% for the seventh straight quarter.

The number of employed Rhode Islanders rose 2,600, or 0.5%, in the third quarter after four consecutive quarters of decline, RIPEC said. However, year over year, the number of employed residents fell 3,500. Labor force participation was unchanged quarter over quarter at 63.7%.

“Rhode Island’s economy showed a welcome easing in the unemployment rate and modest gains in resident employment in Q3,” said Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of RIPEC. “These are encouraging signs and point to a degree of stability in the state’s economy. However, continued weakness in labor force participation, the decline in Rhode Island-based jobs, and stronger regional and national performance in unemployment and GDP indicate that Rhode Island’s trajectory still merits close watch. Policymakers should remain focused on strengthening the state’s long-term competitiveness in the face of ongoing economic headwinds.”

Government experienced the largest nominal increase with 500 jobs in the third quarter but was still 400 jobs down year over year.

Quarter-over-quarter increases in other sectors were more marginal, RIPEC said. Construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities and professional and business services each picked up 200 jobs and information services gained 100 jobs.

Year over year, professional and business services recorded the largest nominal increase in employment in the third quarter with 2,500 new jobs, while leisure and hospitality experienced the largest decrease with 1,200 fewer jobs.

Net sales tax receipts, which the report calls a key demand indicator, increased 2.2% [seasonally adjusted] quarter over quarter. Year over year net receipts grew 1.6%, RIPEC said.

In the second quarter, Rhode Island’s gross domestic product increased 0.5%, less than New England’s growth of 3.9% and the U.S. growth of 3.8%. GDP data for the third quarter was not available.

University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro on Dec. 12 in his monthly Current Conditions Index report said that even though the economy showed signs of improvement in September, the state is in a recession.