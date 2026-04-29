RIPEC: Rhode Island’s economy losing ground

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A NEW ANALYSIS RELEASED WEDNESDAY BY the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, which utilizes six measures based on federal economic data, reveals that Rhode Island's economic growth significantly lagged behind the nation from 2014 to 2024.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island economy has lost ground over the past decade due to an over-reliance on low-productivity industry sectors and government spending, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council concluded in its economic prosperity scorecard released Wednesday. In its analysis, RIPEC utilized six measures based on federal economic data and reveals that Rhode Island’s

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