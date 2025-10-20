RIPEC: State may need to reprioritize spending

IN ITS ANALYSIS of expenditures in fiscal 2023, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council said state spending on administrative costs was the highest in the nation per capita.

PROVIDENCE – When it comes to where government resources are directed, Rhode Island has some bad habits, according to a report released Monday by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council According to “How Rhode Island Compares: State and Local Taxing and Spending,” Rhode Island spends more on general government administration – including expenditures on legislative

