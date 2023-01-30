RIPIN names Emily Garthee Chief Operating Officer

RIPIN is pleased to announce that Emily Garthee has been named Chief Operating Officer. Emily will design and implement policies and operations that advance RIPIN’s mission and ensure workforce development, performance management, and program evaluations align with RIPIN’s strategic goals. She will continue to oversee RIPIN’s human resources, information technology, quality improvement, administrative, and communications departments.

Emily brings 10 years’ experience to her new role, having first joined RIPIN in 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Rhode Island and a Master’s in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University, and she is certified by the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM-CP).