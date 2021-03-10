RIPTA an alternative for riders affected by MBTA South Attleboro repairs

ATTLEBORO – The South Attleboro commuter rail station has closed indefinitely for repairs, but affected Rhode Island riders can use bus service to connect to the commuter rail at Providence Station, the R.I. Public Transit Authority said on Wednesday.

The South Attleboro station was closed on Feb. 26 due to deteriorating structural conditions of a pedestrian overpass, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The MBTA recommends that passengers use the Attleboro Station as an alternative.

But RIPTA said passengers previously used Routes 1 and 35 to travel to the South Attleboro station “can instead take those routes southbound to Kennedy Plaza in downtown Providence. From there, they can either transfer to another route to travel to the train station or walk from Kennedy Plaza.”

Bus service from Kennedy Plaza to the train station run every five minutes, the authority said.

There is currently no date set for when the temporary repairs will be completed to allow South Attleboro station to reopen, The Sun Chronicle has reported. The MBTA is also planning a major reconstruction project at the station apart from the temporary repairs, as well.