RIPTA, bus drivers union agree to 16.7% hourly pay increase

PROVIDENCE – Bus drivers with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will see a 16.7% increase in their hourly pay rate, effective this week.
RIPTA’s board of directors on Thursday approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 that will increase hourly wages for drivers from $21.71 per hour to $25.33 per hour. Additionally, RIPTA says its top pay step for existing union driver salaries, except for van operators, will increase by $1 per hour, with lower pay steps adjusted accordingly.
RIPTA CEO Scott Avedesian said in a statement that the new pay rates will enable the authority to attract and retain drivers, as well as benefiting passengers as well. “This … [is] ensuring that the public can rely on RIPTA to be there when the bus schedule says we are going to be there,” Avedesian said.
RIPTA says it reopened the contract with Division 618 – which wasn’t set to expire until June 30, 2025 – in response to the ongoing commercial driver shortages across the U.S. RIPTA for the last few years has not been immune to that
, having to cut trips and last month it proposed service reductions due to its own driver shortages.
The state’s transportation authority says it is proposing to recalibrate its schedules to levels where it can run consistently and plans to reinstate service to its original levels “as soon as the workforce permits.” Avedesian said RIPTA’s overall master plan goal calls for service expansion, but it cannot do such “if we do not have the necessary workforce.”
RIPTA is actively recruiting drivers ands will host a job fair Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its headquarters at 705 Elmwood Ave. Prospective drivers can also apply for positions on RIPTA’s website
.
