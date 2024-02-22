RIPTA, bus drivers union agree to 16.7% hourly pay increase

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND Public Transit Authority and the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 agreed to a new deal that increases hourly pay rates for bus drivers to $25.33 per hour. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
THE RHODE ISLAND Public Transit Authority and the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 agreed to a new deal that increases hourly pay rates for bus drivers to $25.33 per hour. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PROVIDENCE – Bus drivers with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will see a 16.7% increase in their hourly pay rate, effective this week. RIPTA’s board of directors on Thursday approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Division 618 that will increase hourly wages for drivers from $21.71 per hour to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display