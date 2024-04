Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Registration is now open to celebrate the winners!

Just a few days away! Tickets are still available.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian will face criminal charges after leaving the scene of a fender bender on March 27, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday. Police Col. Bradford Connor told WPRI that Avedisian will be charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident when he appears in

RIPTA CEO Avedisian to be criminally charged for leaving scene of fender...

WARWICK – R.I.

Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian will face criminal charges after leaving the scene of a fender bender on March 27, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday.

Police Col. Bradford Connor told WPRI that Avedisian will be charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident when he appears in Kent County District Court this week. Avedisian was also cited for failing to report the crash to police.

The accident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Post Road. According to court records obtained by WPRI, Avedisian rear-ended the car in front of him with his RIPTA-issued black Ford SUV. Avedisian drove off after telling the driver to pull over into the parking lot and wait.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha confirmed to WPRI that his office will be handling the prosecution because there was a conflict with the solicitor in this case.

RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposa said in an email to WPRI “We do not have a comment at this time as there is a pending investigation.”

The agency later said Avedisian is taking pre-planned paid time off.

On March 29, a WPRI photographer captured video of a Warwick police officer taking measurements and photographs of the RIPTA vehicle parked in the driveway of Avedisian’s home.