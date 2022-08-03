RIPTA, Frog and Toad partner on T-shirt fundraiser to support House of Hope

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority and local apparel business Frog and Toad LLC announced July 28 that the entities are partnering to create T-shirts featuring a well-heard phrase emanating from RIPTA buses in support of a local nonprofit.

Frog and Toad is creating shirts with the phrase “Caution: Bus is Turning,” which is announced every time a RIPTA bus makes a turn on streets across the state. Sales from the shirts will support the House of Hope Community Development Corp., an organization that offers housing, food, medical resources and public transportation to vulnerable residents.

The funds, RIPTA said, will be used by House of Hope to purchase transit fare products for clients.

“These types of public-private partnerships help our community thrive and help promote public transportation,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said in a statement.

Shirts are available for purchase online at Frog and Toad’s website or at its store at 795 Hope St.

Frog and Toad is known for creating the “Knock it Off” T-shirts, emblazoning the phrase uttered by then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo at the genesis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIPTA said Frog and Toad worked with the Rhode Island Foundation to raise more than $60,000 for the organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

