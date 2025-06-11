RIPTA gets budget assist from House but not enough to close gap

PROVIDENCE – On Tuesday, Smith Hill lawmakers released a plan to address nearly half of the R.I. Public Transit Authority’s more than $30 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year. In its fiscal year 2026 budget proposal, the House allocates approximately $15 million annually from additional revenues from a 2-cent increase in the gas tax in addition to the 1-cent increase already scheduled to take effect July 1. There is also a modification to the transportation funds formula that would raise the amount allocated to RIPTA from the state's Highway Maintenance Account. This still leaves the agency with a $17 million budget deficit. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, speaking at a press conference prior to the House Finance Committee's vote Tuesday, said the chamber sought to prevent the "collapse" of the state's public transportation system by creating a stable funding stream. “It’s crucial to emphasize that this is not merely a one-time revenue number,” he said. “This represents a structural reassessment of their funding.” The budget plan ensures that transit services for riders with disabilities, delivered through the RIPTA RIde anywhere paratransit program, will remain intact without reductions or eliminations. A still unfinished efficiency study, mandated by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the General Assembly in 2024, was a prerequisite for the $15 million allocation to RIPTA from federal rescue funds in the current fiscal year. Based on that report’s findings, Shekarchi hinted at potential fare hikes, schedule changes, or management restructuring to tackle the remaining budget gulf. He said he was eager to collaborate with RIPTA over the summer to “right the ship." Without intervention, RIPTA leaders said McKee’s original funding proposal of $126.6 million could result in up to 300 layoffs within the agency. A request for comment to McKee’s office was not immediately returned.

John Flaherty, deputy director of Grow Smart Rhode Island, said the allocation to RIPTA “is certainly a step in the right direction.”

But rather than simply averting “ the worst-case scenario” of widespread service cuts, Flaherty hopes the legislature reconvenes in the fall “to enact a sufficient, permanent and sustainable method of properly funding public transit,” he said.

CEO Christopher Durand told lawmakers earlier this year that operating expenses have risen by approximately 2% annually over the past decade, with anticipated expenditures for fiscal 2026 projected to exceed $159 million. In a statement Wednesday, Durand expressed gratitude to House leaders for their recognition of the “vital role a robust public transit system plays” in the state. “The agency has long needed a stable funding source to enhance our capacity to transport Rhode Islanders to work, school and healthcare,” he said. “It has been over a decade since we last saw a permanent change in our funding structure; this enhancement is both necessary and appreciated.” The full House is scheduled to vote on the state budget June 17 before it goes to the Senate. With the General Assembly session coming down to the wire, Save RIPTA, a coalition of labor groups and community organizations pushing a seven-bill legislative package aimed at permanently fixing the agency’s funding woes, is planning another rally in Kennedy Plaza June 13. The organization said “Our communities deserve elected leaders who care about the public transportation that so many rely on to get to school, work, appointments and all their everyday needs.” As of Wednesday none of the seven bills in the package had been taken up by the legislature. Transit advocate Randall Rose, a member of the Kennedy Plaza Resilience Coalition, pushed back against the assertion that the new gas tax revenue combined with tweaks to RIPTA’s structure would be a solution. “RIPTA doesn't have many management positions and many of them are left vacant. So in effect, [the House] is requiring service cuts or fare hikes. Politicians can't claim to protect public transit if they do that,” he said. “It's a bus-cutting budget.” (UPDATE: Adds comment from Grow Smart Rhode Island in 11th and 12th paragraphs) Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN and can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.