RIPTA gets budget assist from House but not enough to close gap
Updated at 3:39 p.m.
Updated at 3:39 p.m.
John Flaherty, deputy director of Grow Smart Rhode Island, said the allocation to RIPTA “is certainly a step in the right direction.”
But rather than simply averting “ the worst-case scenario” of widespread service cuts, Flaherty hopes the legislature reconvenes in the fall “to enact a sufficient, permanent and sustainable method of properly funding public transit,” he said.CEO Christopher Durand told lawmakers earlier this year that operating expenses have risen by approximately 2% annually over the past decade, with anticipated expenditures for fiscal 2026 projected to exceed $159 million. In a statement Wednesday, Durand expressed gratitude to House leaders for their recognition of the “vital role a robust public transit system plays” in the state. “The agency has long needed a stable funding source to enhance our capacity to transport Rhode Islanders to work, school and healthcare,” he said. “It has been over a decade since we last saw a permanent change in our funding structure; this enhancement is both necessary and appreciated.” The full House is scheduled to vote on the state budget June 17 before it goes to the Senate. With the General Assembly session coming down to the wire, Save RIPTA, a coalition of labor groups and community organizations pushing a seven-bill legislative package aimed at permanently fixing the agency’s funding woes, is planning another rally in Kennedy Plaza June 13. The organization said “Our communities deserve elected leaders who care about the public transportation that so many rely on to get to school, work, appointments and all their everyday needs.” As of Wednesday none of the seven bills in the package had been taken up by the legislature. Transit advocate Randall Rose, a member of the Kennedy Plaza Resilience Coalition, pushed back against the assertion that the new gas tax revenue combined with tweaks to RIPTA’s structure would be a solution. “RIPTA doesn't have many management positions and many of them are left vacant. So in effect, [the House] is requiring service cuts or fare hikes. Politicians can't claim to protect public transit if they do that,” he said. “It's a bus-cutting budget.” (UPDATE: Adds comment from Grow Smart Rhode Island in 11th and 12th paragraphs) Christopher Allen is a staff writer for PBN and can be reached at Allen@PBN.com.