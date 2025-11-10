RIPTA launches multifamily residential pilot program offering free passes

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority launched a pilot program on Monday that will allow multifamily property owners and managers to order free monthly transit passes for their tenants for December and January. Eligible participants include owners and managers of multifamily properties with at least 10 units at a location near a bus route.

Eligible participants include owners and managers of multifamily properties with at least 10 units at a location near a bus route. Interested applicants can apply here. For additional information, call 401-784-9500 Ext. 1283 or email pilot@ripta.com.

The program is being funded by the state's Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council’s fiscal year 2025 spending plan and will not draw from RIPTA’s operating budget, the transportation agency said in its press release.

RIPTA approved a proposal to reduce the frequency of rides along 40 “lower-ridership” routes, after a month of public outcry against service cuts.

In July, the agency originally released a proposal with cuts that would have affected 58 of RIPTA’s 67 service routes, including the complete elimination of 16 routes. The plan drew intense backlash from bus riders, transit advocates and allies, with business organizations and municipalities eventually chiming in with formal statements against the cuts.

The RIPTA board was originally scheduled to vote on that proposal on Aug. 7, but delayed the vote after Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who had also faced criticism for providing RIPTA with inadequate funding in the fiscal 2026 budget, and Durand directed the board to rework the plan to avoid driver layoffs and route eliminations.

The statewide public transportation agency, which was facing a $10 million operating deficit, also enacted a plan in August that involves a multiyear schedule of fare increases for the first time in 15 years, along with the “targeted” elimination or reassignment of administrative positions and raising advertising revenue and federal reimbursements by $2.5 million.

“By partnering directly with multifamily property owners and managers, we’re helping residents experience the convenience and value of public transportation in communities that are already transit-accessible,” said RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand. “This initiative makes it easier for more people to choose transit over driving.”