RIPTA renews Quonset Business Park pilot commuter service program through June 2022

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority has renewed its partnership with the Quonset Development Corp. to continue pilot commuter service from downtown Providence to the Quonset Development Park, RIPTA announced Wednesday.

The program, called Quonset Express, provides free morning and afternoon service between the two locations. RIPTA also said that it announced earlier this month that the service was expanded to include businesses west of Post Road on Compass Circle.

The renewed agreement will continue the pilot program through June 2022.

“As our state and its businesses work together to weather the impacts of the pandemic, we know it is important that Rhode Island be positioned for success in the future,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO. “Continuing this pilot program is one way to do that. We plan on continuing to work with the QDC and individual employers at Quonset to maximize this key transit connection to employment opportunities.”

The program is primarily funded by federal grant money and a 20% match from the Quonset Development Corp.

“It is essential that Quonset Business Park remain accessible to the over 12,000 employees who commute here every day from across Rhode Island,” said Steven J. King, managing director of Quonset Development Corp. “We look forward to more employees taking advantage of the Quonset Express through the pilot period.”